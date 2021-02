Siakam (COVID-19 protocols) will not play before the All-Star break, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Due to health and safety protocols, Siakam will miss the Raptors' final three games leading up to the break. With Siakam sidelined Friday against the Rockets, Chris Boucher drew the start, and there's a good chance he'll remain in the lineup across the next three games. DeAndre' Bembry also saw extra time, playing 23 minutes. Yuta Watanabe played 17 minutes.