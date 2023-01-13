Siakam racked up 35 points (11-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block over 38 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 victory over Charlotte.

Siakam has had a particularly dominant stretch on the scoreboard recently, as he's scored at least 25 points in 11 of the last 13 matchups, and he's posted three double-doubles during that time. He fell three rebounds short of a double-double Thursday but led the Raptors on the scoreboard during the victory. Over his last 13 appearances, the 28-year-old has averaged 28.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 39.9 minutes per game.