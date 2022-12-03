Siakam supplied 24 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 114-105 loss to the Nets.

Siakam was able to get to the charity stripe with ease in this one and ended the night with the team scoring lead. He continues to serve as one of Toronto's top options on the offensive end, averaging 22.7 points over his last six matchups.