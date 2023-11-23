Siakam ended Wednesday's 132-131 victory over Indiana with 36 points (13-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block over 38 minutes.

Siakam topped 30 points for the third time this season during Wednesday's matchup while also posting his third double-double of the year. The Raptors needed every bit of his contributions during the narrow victory, and he's averaged 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 32.3 minutes per game over his last eight appearances.