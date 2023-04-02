Siakam registered 36 points (16-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 128-108 victory over the Hornets.

Coming off a three-game stretch to close out March in which he averaged 19.7 points on 42.3 percent shooting from the field, Siakam bounced back in a big way Sunday. Siakam's production has been slightly down across the board since the All-Star break compared to the first half of the campaign, but he'll remain a strong fantasy option during the upcoming as Toronto closes out its regular season with a four-game slate. The Raptors have clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament but are still working to clinch the No. 7 or 8 seed so that they can host a game, so Siakam may not be subject to a lighter workload during the upcoming week.