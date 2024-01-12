Siakam (back) went through shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Jazz, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Siakam is officially listed as questionable for Friday's contest due to back spasms. However, the 29-year-old forward's participation in the team's morning shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Utah.
