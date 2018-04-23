Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Plays 14 minutes Sunday

Siakam (lips) posted three points, three rebounds and three blocks across 18 minutes in Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Wizards.

Siakam received three stitches in his lower lip after Friday's Game 3 loss, but it didn't have any impact on his status for Sunday. Siakam's 18 minutes he played in Game 4 was the highest of the playoffs for him, but he remains a non-factor in terms of fantasy production given his limited playing time.