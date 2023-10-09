Siakam recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 20 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 win over the Kings.

Siakam struggled from deep and committed two turnovers, but he was otherwise solid during Toronto's preseason opener. With Fred VanVleet gone, Siakam is expected to take over as the Raptors' go-to player on both ends of the court. If that's the case, the veteran forward should see statistical increases across the board, but his efficiency may take a hit, which is important to monitor when playing in category leagues.