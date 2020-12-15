Siakam scored 12 pts (5-7 FG, 2-4 3PT), had three assists, and five rebounds during 23 minutes of Monday's 112-109 preseason win over Charlotte.

Siakam played well on Monday, leading Toronto in minutes during the tune up win over the Hornets. The forward is coming off a career year in the 2019-20 season and could be set to improve again as one of the focal points of the Raports' lineup in the new campaign. Siakam finished the game with the second highest amount of rebounds and assists on the team.