Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Plays 30 minutes in easy win

Siakam finished with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-78 victory over the Hawks.

Siakam looked good again Saturday, coming off the bench in the blowout victory. He has been backing up Serge Ibaka, however, has outplayed him on numerous occasions. Ibaka has been disappointing so far this season, and whether he can hold onto the starting spot remains to be seen. However it plays out, Siakam is in line for consistent minutes. He will not have any outrageous stat lines, but can contribute across the board. He could be worth a look in deeper leagues for his defensive upside.