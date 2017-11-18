Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Plays season-high 34 minutes in win over Knicks
Siakam totaled 13 points (6-11 FG), four rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 34 minutes of action in a 107-84 win over the New York Knicks on Friday.
If Siakam didn't test out his three-ball tonight (0-5 3PT), his impressive line would have looked even better. The reason he played so many minutes is because Serge Ibaka (knee) couldn't suit up, as his role is still way up in the air. He's played more than 21 minutes only once this month coming into this matchup and he'll remain irrelevant for fantasy purposes unless Ibaka's absence is extended.
