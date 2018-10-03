Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Plays team-high 25 minutes Tuesday

Siakam had 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 105-90 preseason loss to Utah.

Siakam backed up his six-point, 13 rebound effort from Saturday, going within one rebound of a double-double. The big-man rotation is still somewhat clouded in the North, however, Siakam and Jonas Valanciunas have been the two players to really put forth their claims. Siakam has outplayed Serge Ibaka in both games and although he will likely remain in the second unit, could find himself putting up some standard league value sooner rather than later.