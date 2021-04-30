Siakam posted 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 121-111 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday.

Siakam has struggled shooting from the floor over the team's past two games, making 7-of-27 and only scoring 21 points. While the forward is having a rough season for his standards, he is making a career-high free-throw percentage of 84 percent, going 6-of-6 in the last two games.