Siakam scored 20 points (8-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, two steals and a block in 35 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 100-93 loss to the 76ers.
It's the second time in three games Siakam has hit for 20 points, and he registered a double-double in the one in which he missed that mark. Despite the solid scoring numbers, the 26-year-old has struggled to find his shot to begin the season, suggesting even more impressive performances are on the horizon. Siakam will look to help the Raptors collect their first win of the season when they host the Knicks on Thursday.
