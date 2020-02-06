Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Pops for 25 against Pacers

Siakam scored 25 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT) while adding nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 win over the Pacers.

The 26-year-old isn't resting on his laurels as he heads towards his first All-Star Game appearance. Over the Raptors' current franchise-record 12-game winning streak. Siakam is averaging 21.3 points, 7.1 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.3 steals.