Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Pops for team-high 22 in loss
Siakam scored a team-high 22 points (6-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists and a block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 108-97 loss to the Bucks.
It was another big night from beyond the arc for Siakam. He's drained at least five three-pointers in three of his last five games, averaging 26.0 points, 6.8 boards, 3.6 assists, 3.6 threes and 1.2 blocks over that stretch.
