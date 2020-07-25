Siakam produced 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebound and two steals across 18 minutes in Friday's 94-83 scrimmage win over the Rockets in Orlando.

Siakam was enjoying the best season of his four-year career before play halted in March, averaging 23.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 53 games. With the Raptors comfortably seed for the postseason, Siakam will be the cornerstone of their attack on both sides of the ball as they attempt to repeat as NBA champions.