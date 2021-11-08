Siakam turned in 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two blocked shots, an assist and a steal across 25 minutes in Sunday's 116-103 loss to the Nets.
Siakam looked solid in his return to action. Fantasy managers should expect a restriction on Siakam's minutes for at least the next couple of games as he works his way back up to full speed. Although Precious Achiuwa and Scottie Barnes posted decent lines in the loss, it will be interesting to see what happens to their value as Siakam's minutes increase.
