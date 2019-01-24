Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Posts 16 points Wednesday

Siakam collected 16 points (5-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 loss to the Pacers.

Siakam had a near double-double in this one, although he did struggle with his shot all night long. He did some damage from the charity stripe as well, with two of those makes coming after a serious collision with Victor Oladipo, who had to be carter off. Siakam has been a solid offensive threat for the Raptors this year and should remain heavily relied on especially with Kawhi Leonard not playing for rest reasons.