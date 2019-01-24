Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Posts 16 points Wednesday
Siakam collected 16 points (5-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 loss to the Pacers.
Siakam had a near double-double in this one, although he did struggle with his shot all night long. He did some damage from the charity stripe as well, with two of those makes coming after a serious collision with Victor Oladipo, who had to be carter off. Siakam has been a solid offensive threat for the Raptors this year and should remain heavily relied on especially with Kawhi Leonard not playing for rest reasons.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Cruises to another double-double•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Huge double-double in OT win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Grabs second straight double-double•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in victory Sunday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Sets new career scoring high•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Posts second straight double-double•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...