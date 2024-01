Siakam registered 27 points (8-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Friday's 145-113 loss to the Jazz.

Despite all the new pieces at Toronto's disposal, Siakam turned in an old-school total in the loss. Rumors continue to swirl about Siakam's future with the team, and it's in the interest of both parties to showcase him. His numbers have dipped a bit in January, averaging 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists over six games.