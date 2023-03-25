Siakam had 32 points (12-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 118-97 victory over Detroit.
Saturday's performance marked Siakam's first set of back-to-back 30-point games since Feb. 8 and 10. Prior to this outburst, the forward had struggled in March, averaging 17.3 points but shooting just 43/29/69. He'll have another relatively soft matchup coming up Sunday against the Wizards.
