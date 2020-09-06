Siakam delivered 23 points (10-23 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 46 minutes during Saturday's Game 4 win over the Celtics.

Siakam has notched three double-doubles in the playoffs thus far and he has scored at least 15 points in each of Toronto's last three contests. Siakam should abandon the three-point experiment to boost his scoring figures -- he has made just 16.7 percent of his treys in four games against Boston -- but, all things considered, the star power forward seems to be rounding into form after a slow start to the series in Game 1, where he scored 13 points while shooting 5-for-16 from the field.