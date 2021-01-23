Siakam registered 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's win over the Heat.

Siakam has been battling through a groin issue recently -- skipping out on practice Thursday as a result -- but that stopped him from making a big impact on both ends of the court Friday while also dealing with Bam Adebayo throughout the game. Siakam has underperformed this season but seems to be turning things around of late -- he has four double-doubles over his last eight contests and is averaging 17.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game over that stretch.