Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Posts double-double
Siakam scored 18 points (8-23 FG, 1-8 3PT, 1-2 FT) and added 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-95 win over Philadelphia.
Siakam did not have a good night in terms of field-goal percentage or from three-point land but ultimately did enough to help the team to victory. His 15 boards were the most he's had since the first game of the season.
