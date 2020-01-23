Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Posts double-double

Siakam scored 18 points (8-23 FG, 1-8 3PT, 1-2 FT) and added 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-95 win over Philadelphia.

Siakam did not have a good night in terms of field-goal percentage or from three-point land but ultimately did enough to help the team to victory. His 15 boards were the most he's had since the first game of the season.