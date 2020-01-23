Play

Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Posts double-double

Siakam scored 18 points (8-23 FG, 1-8 3PT, 1-2 FT) and added 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-95 win over Philadelphia.

Siakam did not have a good night in terms of field-goal percentage or from three-point land but ultimately did enough to help the team to victory. His 15 boards were the most he's had since the first game of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories