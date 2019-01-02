Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Posts second straight double-double

Siakam totaled 28 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist across 32 minutes Tuesday against the Jazz.

Siakam has been fairly consistent over his previous five contests, averaging 17.6 points along with 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists despite turning in a four-point outing Friday in Orlando. The 24-year-old forward continues to put together the best season of his young career, and he's shown few signs of slowing down.