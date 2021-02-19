Siakam provided 27 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 38 minutes in Thursday's 110-96 win over the Bucks.

Siakam turned in a great all-around performance despite an odd night off the glass . The team netted only two offensive rebounds in the game yet managed a convincing victory anyway. That statistical deficiency is one reason for his slight regression in rebounding numbers after grabbing 13 boards against Milwaukee on Tuesday.