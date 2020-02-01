Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Pours in 30 against Pistons

Siakam scored a game-high 30 points (12-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 105-92 win over the Pistons.

The 25-year-old drained his first five shots of the night en route to a 13-point first quarter, and the Raptors never looked back. Over the course of the team's current 10-game winning streak, Siakam is averaging 21.4 points, 6.7 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.5 threes, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks.