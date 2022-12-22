Siakam finished with a career-high 52 points (17-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 16-18 FT) to go with nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 41 minutes in Wednesday's 113-106 win over the Knicks.

Siakam carried the load for Toronto and helped the Raptors snap a six-game losing streak while also ending the Knicks' eight-game winning streak in the process. The production in the counting categories would have been satisfying enough for fantasy managers, but the fact that Siakam achieved his production on elite shooting from the field and the free-throw line was an added bonus. He's now shooting 78.4 percent from the charity stripe on eight attempts per game on the season, making him more of a neutral contributor in that category after he shot 74.9 percent on 5.6 attempts per contest in 2021-22.