Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Pours in game-high 31 points

Siakam finished with 31 points (11-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Knicks on Thursday.

Siakam poured in 31 points on the hapless Knicks, who look like a team trying desperately to run the clock out on another lost season and win the Zion Williamson sweepstakes. Siakam has easily been the most consistent and reliable fantasy option in Toronto this season. He doesn't miss games, he's always a lock for solid rebounding and assist totals, and he has the potential to put up big scoring totals now and then. In a breakout campaign, he's very much in the running for the NBA's Most Improved Player award.