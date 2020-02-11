Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Pours in game-high 34 in wild win
Siakam scored a game-high 34 points (14-21 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Monday's 137-126 win over the Timberwolves.
With his first All-Star appearance on the horizon, Siakam isn't taking his foot off the gas. He's hit for 30 or more points three times in the last nine games, averaging 24.3 points, 7.1 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch.
More News
