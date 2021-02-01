Siakam supplied 30 points (12-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 34 minutes Sunday in the Raptors' 115-102 win over the Magic.

With two key rotation options missing in OG Anunoby (calf) and Norman Powell (quadriceps), Siakam helped pick up the slack, reaching the 30-point mark for the second time in as many games. The 26-year-old was also able to get the job done on the defensive end, finishing the day with perhaps his best stat line of the season. Anunoby is expected to miss around a week while Powell is listed as doubtful ahead of Tuesday's rematch with Orlando, so Siakam looks like he could benefit from an uptick in usage for at least one more game.