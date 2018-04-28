Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Provides spark off bench in clincher
Siakam scored 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-3 FT) in addition to eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's 102-92 win over the Raptors.
Siakam provided quality minute off the bench, finishing second on the team in rebounding and contributing his first double-digit point total of the series thanks to an efficient shooting night. The bouncy forward averaged just 15.8 minutes per game for the series, but he contributed a useful 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest and should be a key member of the second unit moving forward.
