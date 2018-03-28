Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Provides useful line in limited minutes

Siakam scored 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists and three rebounds across 23 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 114-110 win over the Nuggets.

Siakam played well in a limited role, scoring in double figures for the third straight game while finishing third on the team in assists. He's displayed the ability to produce in multiple categories in his limited role, but his fantasy stock could stand some growth if he received more opportunities. As things stand, Siakam is a tough fantasy option to trust on a nightly basis.