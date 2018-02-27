Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Provides well-rounded line

Siakam provided 11 points (5-7 FT, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two blocks across 24 minutes during Monday's 123-94 win over the Pistons.

Siakam received more run than any other Raptors reserve in the blowout and responded with a well-rounded stat line, with the six dimes tying a season high. He'd scored 17 points in each of his previous two games and has now achieved at least five rebounds in five of the last six contests.

