Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Puts up 12 points in start
Siakam logged 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Saturday's 122-83 win over the Bulls.
Siakam continues to start and the combo of Siakam and Serge Ibaka in the starting lineup has essentially shut Jonas Valanciunas out of his normal complement of minutes. This pattern hasn't deviated and it appears that Kawhi prefers the current setup. It's good news for Siakam owners, but anyone fielding Valanciunas might need to reevaluate their options.
