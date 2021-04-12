Siakam notched 16 points (5-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss at the Knicks.

Siakam rested Saturday and looked a bit rusty here, as he needed 18 shots to record his 16-point tally, and he also failed to grab a rebound for the first time in the current season. Siakam should continue to be a key piece for the Raptors going forward, but this game wasn't his best output by any means -- he ended a streak of four straight appearances with at least 22 points.