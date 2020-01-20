Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Puts up 18 in win

Siakam had 18 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3PT, 6-7 FT) and six rebounds in Monday's win over Atlanta.

Siakam also added one assist, one steal and one block to his ledger in 29 minutes of action. He's been effective in five games since returning from injury, but it's worth noting that the Raptors appear to be keeping a closer eye on his workload. Siakam is yet to exceed 30 minutes in any of those five contests after he averaged 36.7 minutes per game before his injury.