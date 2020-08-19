Siakam had 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Nets.

Toronto had only two players hit at least 50 percent of their field goal attempts on an afternoon when it shot just 43.7 percent from the field as a team. Siakam's 6-of-14 performance wasn't spectacular, but he added enough supplementary numbers to salvage a solid fantasy performance. In Game 1 on Monday, Siakam finished with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double in 31 minutes.