Siakam had 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3PT, 4-4 FT) and six boards in Monday's win over Miami.

The Raptors had only four players in double-figures, with Siakam and Fred VanVleet combining for 58 points to lead the starting unit. Siakam bounced back from the field after hitting just five of 17 attempts in Toronto's win over the Lakers on Saturday.