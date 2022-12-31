Siakam supplied 26 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds and six assists in 41 minutes during Friday's 113-104 victory over the Suns.

Siakam continues to thrive on offense for the Raptors, and while Gary Trent led the way Friday with his 35-point explosion, Siakam had a strong game as well and managed to extend his streak of games with at least 25 points to seven outings. The star big man is averaging 32.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from deep during that seven-game stretch.