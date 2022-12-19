Siakam chipped in 27 points (9-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 126-110 loss to the Warriors.

Siakam didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still delivered a strong stat line thanks to his contributions on the glass and as a playmaker. One of the most versatile big men in The Association, Siakam has been outstanding since returning from a 10-game absence in late November. Since then, the forward is averaging 23.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 35.5 minutes per game in 11 contests.