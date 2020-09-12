Siakam totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and a block in 42 minutes of Friday's 92-87 Game 7 loss to Boston
Siakam notched his second double-double of the series despite the defeat. In the seven games, he struggled to score as much as he had during the regular season, averaging 14.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
