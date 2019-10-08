Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Puts up double-double

Siakam had 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3PT, 8-8 FT) and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's preseason win over Houston.

Both teams played their top units for a decent chunk of the game, and Siakam was able to put together a complete line -- he also added four assists, one steal and one block -- in 27 minutes of action. He could be rested on and off as the preseason progresses, but after the departure of Kawhi Leonard, Siakam will be leaned upon heavily when the regular season arrives.