Siakam is questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta due to a non-COVID illness, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Siakam served in his usual starting role during Friday's loss to Charlotte, and he logged eight points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes. If he's unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set, Precious Achiuwa, Khem Birch and Thaddeus Young should see increased roles.
