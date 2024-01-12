Siakam (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Siakam missed Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to back spasms, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return Friday. If he remains out, Thaddeus Young, Chris Boucher and Jontay Porter are candidates to see increased run once again.
