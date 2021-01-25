Siakam (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

A knee issue prevented Siakam from playing in Sunday's win over the Pacers, but there's hope he could be back in the lineup on the second half of the back-to-back set. Siakam admitted that he has been plagued by the knee for several games, which may explain why he's gone five straight contests without reaching 20 points. In that span, Siakam is shooting just 40.0 percent from the floor, while going 3-of-21 from deep.