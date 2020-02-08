Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Questionable to return
Siakam is considered questionable to return to Friday's game against the Pacers after getting poked in the eye, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports
The severity of Siakam's eye injury is unknown at this time. Expect an update once the team provides more clarity on the situation.
