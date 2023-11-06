Siakam provided eight points (2-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-116 overtime victory over the Spurs.

Siakam couldn't get much going offensively, while Dennis Schroder, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes picked up the slack by combining for a whopping 78 points. Siakam hasn't been at his best so far this season, averaging 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists with minimal production in steals and blocks .