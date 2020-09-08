Siakam had just 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3PT) and four rebounds in Monday's Game 5 loss to Boston.

Siakam played well in the Raptors' Game 4 victory, but he struggled in Game 5, posting his lowest point total since Nov. 29. For the most part, Boston has been able to contain Siakam, holding him to just 15.8 points per game for the series.