Siakam scored 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt) to go with nine rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in a 115-108 loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Siakam was quiet in the second half after scoring seven points in the first. The forward finished his night shooting just 2-for-6 from the field after halftime. Siakam has scored fewer points in just two other outings this season, and has ultimately seen a scoring dip this season from 22.9 points per game in the 2019-2020 campaign down to 18.6 points per contest this year.